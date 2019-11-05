Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his stepson in Berryhill on Monday.
Rickey Dean Hurley, 60, was booked into Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree murder and domestic assault and battery by strangulation in the death of Michael Palmer.
Palmer, 38, died in the 2300 block of South 65th West Avenue after the shooting was reported as a domestic incident about 9 p.m.
Vinita Police found Hurley's vehicle in a hotel parking lot overnight, and deputies were able to take him into custody early Tuesday without incident, thanks to assistance from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's tactical team and the Craig County Sheriff's Office, TCSO spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said.
Hurley is held without bond.