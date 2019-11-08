A man who is accused of choking and fatally shooting his stepson was charged with his murder Friday.
Rickey Dean Hurley, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and domestic assault and battery by strangulation, Tulsa County District Court records show.
Tulsa County sheriff's investigators allege that Hurley got into a fight with Michael Palmer, 38, on Monday and choked him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Palmer's mother, who is Hurley's wife, "states she got in between the two of them trying to split them up," an investigator wrote in the affidavit. She "states that Rickey went into the bedroom and stated that he was going to shoot Michael," the document says.
After the fight was broken up, Hurley retrieved a shotgun and shot Palmer, investigators allege.
The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Monday at a house in the 2300 block of South 65th West Avenue, in the Berryhill area.
Palmer had been living with an acquaintance, who requested that he stay with family, instead, the affidavit says.
A witness told police that Hurley and Palmer "have had it out in the past," according to the affidavit, and Hurley reportedly told his wife that night that her son would not stay at their house.
Vinita police located Hurley at a hotel in that city early Tuesday, and officers from multiple agencies arrested him there.
He remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $1 million bond. He is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday, according to jail records.
