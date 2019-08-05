Two police officers in northeastern Oklahoma were hospitalized this weekend after suspects they were seeking turned on them, authorities said.
A Langley police officer was flown to an area hospital with head injuries late Saturday after a man he was chasing struck him with a blunt object, and a Bixby officer had multiple injuries after being beaten during a traffic stop late Sunday, investigators said.
Mayes County Sheriff's Capt. Rod Howell said the Langley officer's memory of the event is still "fuzzy" but that investigators are gathering information about a person of interest.
The only information they have thus far is about a white man in a yellow shirt they say was hanging out with two other men in the middle of a road near County Road 387 and River Road. Google Maps lists the roads as 4475 Road and Broadway Avenue.
Howell said the Langley officer was on routine patrol when he got out to check on the men's welfare about 9:30 p.m., and "it basically went south from there."
The three ran in different directions, and the officer took off after the man in the yellow shirt, he said. At some point, the man turned around and hit the officer with some kind of blunt object, possibly a shoe, Howell said.
Howell said responding deputies set up a perimeter and police dogs tracked a scent for a while before losing it.
Anyone with information about the Langley assault is asked to call the Langley Police Department or the Mayes County Sheriff's Office.
The man accused of assaulting a Bixby police officer the following day reportedly was caught in the act.
James Aaron Skaggs, 26, was booked into the Tulsa County jail early Monday on complaints of aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving and malicious injury to property, according to his arrest report.
A 911 caller reported that Skaggs was following him in a vehicle and attempting to his his car in the 15000 block of South Memorial Drive numerous times before 8 p.m. Sunday, and a Bixby police officer conducted a traffic stop on both cars.
The report says the officer told Skaggs to get back in his car so he could better understand the situation, but Skaggs refused to do so.
The officer then attempted to detain Skaggs, but he began to fight, striking the officer in the head several times, according to the report.
The officer deployed his Taser, but Skaggs continued resisting and hitting him, the report states.
A backup officer arriving at the scene saw Skaggs hunched over the officer, whose face was bloodied as well as the ground around him, and saw that the officer had Skaggs' left arm at the wrist and his legs locked around Skaggs' arm, the report states.
Skaggs "immediately put his right hand up in the air," when the backup officer ordered him to stop, according to the report.
That officer took Skaggs to the ground and arrested him, the report states.
The initial responding officer suffered multiple injuries to his face, head and hands, including possible broken bones in his face and damage to his uniform, according to the report.
Skaggs remained jailed Monday night in lieu of $7,500 bail, according to online jail records.