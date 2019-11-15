A Rogers County jury convicted a Bixby man Friday of fatally shooting his stepfather and burning his body.
Kevin Tyler Foster, 33, was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree arson, desecration of a corpse and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the Nov. 15, 2018, death of 60-year-old Rick Swan, whose body was found in his RV in the 15400 block of East 495 Road east of Claremore.
The jury convicted Foster on all counts and recommended that he serve life without parole, a Rogers County District Attorney’s Office representative said. Foster is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13.
In November 2018, Tiawah firefighters were dispatched to a barn fire at the rural residence. Inside the barn, firefighters discovered an RV that was also on fire.
Swan’s body was inside the RV. Investigators later determined that he had been shot to death.
Foster and Swan were set to be in court for a civil case on the day the fire occurred. The lawsuit concerned money left in the estate of Swan’s wife, Foster’s mother, after her October 2016 death, according to court filings. Foster had filed the suit in March.
The men also fought over the alleged vandalism of Cathey Swan’s grave marker, a headstone featuring her and Rick Swan’s names. Police said evidence indicates that Kevin Foster vandalized the headstone and had it replaced with one that bore only his mother’s name. Rick Swan was cremated.
Prosecutors said during the trial that game camera photos show that Foster was on Swan’s property the morning Swan died. Foster’s defense attorney alleged that Swan shot at Foster first, prompting Foster to fire back in self-defense. The attorney acknowledged that Foster chose to burn Swan’s RV.