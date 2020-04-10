A Bixby man has died several days after he was struck in the head by a crossbow bolt.
John Preston Woodward, 36, died Thursday in a hospital, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
Police allege that Jered R. Lee, 32, fired a crossbow while in a vehicle with Woodward about 1 a.m. Monday. Woodward was struck in the head, Watkins said.
The interactions in the car that led to the crossbow shooting remain under investigation.
Emergency responders were dispatched that night to the 4600 block of South 91st East Avenue after a family member found Woodward with the head injury, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Woodward had told a family member that night that he was going to hang out with Lee. Woodward was semiconscious when he was found. He said Lee had accused him of assaulting one of Lee's family members, according to the affidavit.
A relative of Lee's took him in later Monday to be interviewed by investigators. Lee told investigators that the shooting was accidental.
"Lee said he placed the crossbow in the back seat and it fired when he slammed the door to his car," an investigator wrote in the affidavit.
When a detective questioned him about it, Lee denied having accused Woodward of assaulting one of Lee's relatives.
Lee was arrested Monday morning on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon. Watkins said that complaint would be amended Friday to a first-degree murder complaint.
Lee was being held Friday in the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $50,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.