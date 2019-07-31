A Bixby woman was charged in Tulsa County District Court on Wednesday with 21 counts of exploitation by a caretaker.
Prosecutors allege that Toni Sue McAlister, 39, took nearly $29,000 from more than 20 residents at Southern Hills Rehabilitation Center, 5170 S. Vandalia Ave., in about three months while she worked there as the business office manager in 2016.
McAlister was responsible for the skilled nursing and long-term care facility's accounting, including distributing monthly stipends from Medicaid and Social Security Income typically ranging from $30 to $50 to their recipients, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The stipends are for discretionary spending money, and because the nursing home provides nearly everything necessary for daily living, it's common for residents to leave their funds to accumulate over a few months in a trust account.
McAlister made a practice of sending "unwitting" employees to the bank to cash checks from the trust account and return the cash to her, ostensibly for her to distribute to the rightful residents, the affidavit states.
Instead, she retained the money, often depositing between $1,000 and $5,460 cash in an ATM between her home and the center, prosecutors allege.
In total, she took $28,945 from 21 residents between May 16, 2016, and August 5, 2016, the affidavit states.
McAlister is alleged to have falsely claimed the checks were for purposes such as clothing, personal care items, care cost payments, or, in one case, a burial policy for a resident who had already purchased one more than 30 years earlier.
The cash deposits to her account ceased when she was terminated from her job.
If arrested, McAlister's bail will be set at $21,000 — $1,000 for each count, according to court records.