A Bristow man was jailed Tuesday on charges alleging that he lied to two sexual partners about his HIV status and spread the infection to them.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Benjamin Joseph Whitney, 24, with two counts of exposing others to HIV/AIDS in separate cases, according to court documents.
One man told investigators he met Whitney in November 2018 through an online dating application. Whitney was using the pseudonym “Lucas,” a probable cause affidavit alleges.
“Whitney advised him prior to the sexual intercourse that he was not infected with the HIV virus,” an investigator wrote in the affidavit.
The man told investigators that they had unprotected consensual sex. About a month later, he was tested at the Tulsa City-County Health Department and later received results indicating that he had contracted the virus.
The man attempted to contact “Lucas” again through the application, but the former partner blocked him on the application, the affidavit says he told investigators. The victim said that “through further investigation” he was able to identified “Lucas” as Whitney, according to the affidavit.
HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus, progressively destroys the body’s ability to fight infections and certain cancers. It is spread through sexual contact with an HIV-infected partner or through contact with infected blood.
Prosecutors charged Whitney in connection with that case in early July. He was charged in a separate case in late October. Prosecutors allege in the second case that Whitney intentionally engaged in “an activity with intent to cause other persons to be infected” with HIV, according to court documents.
Investigators received records in June from a South Dakota health agency indicating that Whitney tested positive for HIV in 2014 and had received counseling regarding the virus, according to the affidavit.
Whitney is being held in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond, according to jail records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Friday.
