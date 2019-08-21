One year after police released a sketch of a man believed to have killed a Tulsa college student in 2004, the agency says he no longer is a suspect in the slaying.
Brittany Phillips was 18 when she was raped and strangled inside the apartment she moved into while attending Tulsa Community College. In 2017, a Tulsa cold case detective submitted DNA samples to a Virginia-based company that used the samples to create a composite sketch of the suspected killer.
Detective Eddie Majors said though the company’s report and image resulted in a large number of tips after being publicized in January 2018, he doesn’t believe the man was connected to the crime.
“We identified him through an investigation and interviewed him,” Majors said. “Through information we received from him and corroboration we got for his story, we are no longer looking at the suspect based on the forensic composite drawing that we released.
“It’s really frustrating, but we start over. ... The thing is we know now we’ve eliminated one piece of the puzzle.”
Featured video
Watch a masked bobwhite quail adopt 15 chicks he's never seen before
Read the story: Sutton Center's masked bobwhite quail 'foster dads' may prove key to species recovery