One year after police released a sketch of a man believed to have killed a Tulsa college student in 2004, the agency says he no longer is a suspect in the slaying.
Brittany Phillips was 18 when she was raped and strangled inside the apartment she moved into while attending Tulsa Community College. In 2017, a Tulsa cold case detective submitted DNA samples to a Virginia-based company that used the samples to create a composite sketch of the suspected killer.
The company's report and image resulted in a large number of tips after being publicized in January 2018, but more than a year later, police say investigators no longer believe the man is connected to Phillips' slaying.
This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more.
