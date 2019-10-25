A Tulsa County jury has acquitted a Broken Arrow couple who had been accused of child sexual abuse.
The jury, after about a two-hour deliberation on Friday, delivered a not guilty verdict for Kimberly Wamego, 31, and Christopher Wamego, 43, said M.J. Denman, Christopher Wamego’s defense lawyer.
“My defense was that the minor child couldn’t be believed,” Denman said. “His story was unbelievable.”
Prosecutors had charged Christopher Wamego with three counts of child sexual abuse and two counts of making lewd or indecent proposals to a child. Kimberly Wamego was charged with three counts of child sexual abuse. They both were found not guilty on all counts.
Denman said police investigators and prosecutors failed to follow up on the child’s motivation to lie, stating that the child sought removal from the Wamegos’ custody.
Logan Jones, Kimberly Wamego’s defense lawyer, said they were “happy to see that justice was served.”
He and Denman noted the enormous toll the allegations had on the Wamegos. The couple were charged and arrested in March 2018.
“Because of media exposure of being accused of this, they both lost their jobs; they lost their home; they lost their car; and, as a result, they’re destitute,” Denman said.