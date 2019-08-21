State Rep. Dean Davis asked several high-profile public officials for help after his DUI arrest in Broken Arrow earlier this month.
Davis reached out to Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, state Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Tulsa, and Rep. Ross Ford, R-Tulsa, according to jail phone recordings.
“Help me out, man. Talk to Chief and talk to Regalado; talk to Ross Ford,” Davis can be heard saying to Marti on the recording. “I mean this is kind of weird. This is really weird. The officer wasn’t very nice.”
Davis, R-Broken Arrow, called Regalado three times, leaving one message. In the message, he informed Regalado that he would be transported to the Tulsa County jail and requested the sheriff’s “assistance and help.”
Davis spoke with Marti and Ford for about seven minutes and 15 minutes, respectively. He also had a short conversation with a woman. Non Doc, which first reported about the recordings, identified her as Adrena Dunlap.
Davis, 47, was arrested Aug. 2 on allegations that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol — second offense, speeding and obstructing an officer.
A 911 caller had reported a vehicle straddling lanes and going left of center in the 4800 block of South Aspen Avenue. The driver, later identified as Davis, was driving 54 mph in a 40 mph zone and left of center when officers stopped him, and he smelled of alcohol, according to a probable cause affidavit. When asked, Davis told officers he was coming from a friend’s house and said he had had “a couple” of drinks, the report states.
When a police officer asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, “Davis looked up at (the officer) and stated ‘Do I have to call your police chief?’” the report states.
Davis said in the phone calls that he refused a Breathalyzer, demanding a blood test instead.
He told Ford and Marti, in separate calls, that he called Berryhill while he was being pulled over. He also told the legislators that wanted a blood test and that he was entitled to choose that option.
Oklahoma’s implied consent law states that the arresting officer’s agency establishes whether a blood or breath test will be used to test for alcohol concentration.
“Go ahead; take my blood,” Davis told Ford. “Figure out what I got, and I’m fine.
“Trust me, I knew I was.”
Ford, a former Tulsa police officer, told Davis several times that a breath test is the “state’s test.” Ford told him he needed to take the test “if it’s not past the limit.”
“Ross, I’m not drunk; I’m not anything,” Davis said in the recordings. “I’m, like, normal, and this is killing me right now. It sucks.”
Davis was elected in 2019 to represent District 98 — parts of Tulsa and Wagoner counties, including portions of Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Fair Oaks — in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Davis, who is free on bond, is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 23.
