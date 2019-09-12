A Broken Arrow man was arrested early Thursday after an overnight standoff with police.
Matthew Richard Peel, 25, was arrested on complaints of domestic assault and battery, injury to a minor child, obstructing an officer and interfering with an emergency call.
Officers were called to Peel's apartment in the 2700 block of North Seventh Street in Broken Arrow about 10:45 p.m. after his girlfriend escaped to a neighbor's door to call 911.
She told officers Peel took her phone, had been assaulting her since he came home that evening upset about bills, and that her 2-year-old child was still in his residence, according to an arrest and booking report.
Peel is the father of her two young children, and she said it began with him throwing toys from the living room into the bedroom she was in. She grabbed the 1- and 2-year-olds to leave, but Peel reportedly pushed her, causing her and the children to fall onto a pile of toys, which injured the 1-year-old.
Peel then reportedly took her phone as she tried to call 911 and slapped her in the face, causing visible bruising and swelling, the report states.
The victim got out of the apartment to run to a neighbor, but Peel grabbed the 2-year-old from her as she fled, the report states.
Peel ignored officers' many commands to surrender, and when they upgraded to using the speaker on a police cruiser, he reportedly walked out onto the patio with the child on his shoulders, continuing to ignore the officers' commands to put the child down or surrender.
Peel went back inside and reportedly barricaded the front door with a couch, and police brought in the Broken Arrow Special Operations Team, the report states.
A crisis negotiator made phone contact with Peel, and he surrendered peacefully about 1:30 a.m.
The victim and younger child were treated at the scene for minor injuries, the release states.
Peel is held without bond in the Tulsa County jail, according to online jail records.