Police are seeking four men who smashed a vehicle into the side of a north Tulsa dispensary to gain access for a burglary early Tuesday morning.
An intrusion alarm alerted police about 3:15 a.m. to the incident at Lovelight Cannabis, 3618 E. Admiral Place. According to a police news release, officers then received a call reporting a vehicle crashing into the building at that address.
When officers responded, they determined a Nissan Rogue that had been reported stolen was driven through the east side of the building, crashing through a door and wall. The owner who met officers showed a surveillance video in which three males in hoodies can be seen getting dropped off by the vehicle on the south of the dispensary before the driver smashes into the building.
According to the news release, the driver and the three males entered through the wreckage and began breaking storage cases and taking items. All four burglars fled the building and ran west, but police were unable to provide detailed suspect descriptions.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.