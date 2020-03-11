A California man called a senior-level manager within a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced Wednesday in Tulsa federal court to five years in prison in accordance with a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Dowdell called the term appropriate while accepting the plea agreement. Dowdell also ordered Ricardo Perez-Rocha, 43, to serve three years of post-custody supervision.
Perez-Rocha, during the sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, thanked his family for their support and said he was “sorry for everything I was involved with.”
A federal grand jury indicted Perez-Rocha in June on one count of conspiring with others to distribute an amount of methamphetamine that Dowdell said was nearly 80 kilograms, or about 175 pounds.
The indictment alleged Perez-Rocha sold meth to dealers in Oklahoma and other states from January 2015 until April 2018.
Prosecutors filed the felony drug conspiracy charge Dec. 5.
An affidavit filed in connection with the criminal complaint cited allegations from Perez-Rocha’s business acquaintances. One of the acquaintances, who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in March 2019, claimed Perez-Rocha was his source for meth sent to Oklahoma.
Investigators believe the acquaintance, Fernando Velasquez, trafficked nearly 150 pounds of methamphetamine from Bakersfield, California, to Oklahoma some time prior to July 2018.
Velasquez told investigators that he sent four to five pounds of methamphetamine through the mail to a Henryetta residence for several months in 2016 and 2017. Velasquez said all of his meth came from Perez-Rocha.
Velasquez also described for investigators Perez-Rocha’s interest in fighting chickens.
After driving Perez-Rocha in 2018 to a stash house in Henryetta to pick up cash derived from the sale of illegal drugs, the cooperating defendant said he drove the California man to the Sallisaw area to purchase some fighting roosters.
There, Velasquez said, Perez-Rocha purchased about $40,000 in fighting chickens.
Federal prosecutors, in a motion filed in June to have Perez-Rocha detained without bail pending trial, said the California resident has traveled to Mexico over 75 times since 2002, where he was known to be associated with the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug trafficking organization. He is also believed to be the No. 1 receiver of narcotics in Bakersfield that originate in Mexico, according to prosecutors.
Dowdell agreed to recommend to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons that Perez-Rocha serve his prison time in a federal facility located in Southern California, where he lives.