Campus police with Tulsa Public Schools detained six juveniles on Friday after a threat was made against a west Tulsa school.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell said TPS campus police at Central High School detained the students, four boys and two girls ranging in age from 15-17, before school started.
Tuell said Tulsa Police were alerted about 7:20 a.m., about two hours after TPS was made aware of the threat.
Tuell said he didn't know the exact nature of the threats, but he said they were specifically made against a principal, other students and law enforcement officers in a group chat.
The Tulsa World has reached out to TPS for comment.
