Campus police with Tulsa Public Schools detained six juveniles on Friday after a threat was made against a west Tulsa school. 

Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell said TPS campus police at Central High School detained the students, four boys and two girls ranging in age from 15-17, before school started. 

Tuell said Tulsa Police were alerted about 7:20 a.m., about two hours after TPS was made aware of the threat. 

Tuell said he didn't know the exact nature of the threats, but he said they were specifically made against a principal, other students and law enforcement officers in a group chat. 

The Tulsa World has reached out to TPS for comment. 

This is a developing story. Check back with TulsaWorld.com for updates. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

