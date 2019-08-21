The second of two men convicted of stealing cattle in Osage County in 2018 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced Wednesday.
Michael Joseph Demaro, 44, of Skiatook was sentenced to 20 years to be served in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody after he pleaded guilty to three counts of larceny of domestic animals, cattle, on Aug. 13, according to a news release. Ten years are to be served in prison and another 10 years on probation.
His accomplice, Cody Joseph Porter, 32, of Sperry received the same sentence in February, according to the release.
A series of livestock thefts prompted an investigation to begin in late June 2018 near Avant, in southern Osage County.
Bart Perrier, a special ranger with TSCRA, had received complaints from three victims who alleged that calves had been stolen from their pastures, according to previous reporting.
Perrier said the case is a "perfect example" of multiple agencies working together to recover stolen livestock, including the Osage County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture.
“Through the hard work and dedication of many agencies and individuals across Oklahoma, we were able to bring those responsible to justice,” Perrier said in the release.