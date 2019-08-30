A midtown resident arrested in late July after shooting a robbery suspect fleeing police through his backyard will not face charges.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell said Thursday the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office declined to file the department's recommended charge of shooting with intent to kill against Zachariah Kade Cook.
Cook, 28, was arrested on the complaint after he fired at least two shots at a juvenile robbery suspect who was fleeing from police through Cook's backyard. The boy was struck once in the abdomen.
The juvenile was reportedly part of a group who had robbed at least two people earlier in the day. One of the victims was a man mowing his yard.
Police later got into a pursuit with the suspect vehicle from the robberies, which ended when the car crashed into a chain link fence gate near 12th Street and Fulton Avenue. Three people took off on foot just down the street from Cook's house.
Andrew Peyton, 20, was caught by officers before he could jump the fence into Cook's backyard. Jalen Cooper, 17, reportedly surrendered to officers after his younger brother, Jadin Cooper, 15, was shot by Cook in the yard.
Peyton was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and the Cooper brothers face the same charges as youthful offenders, according to online court records.
Peyton was serving two concurrent three-year deferred sentences for an assault and battery conviction in March, and he remained in Tulsa County jail Friday morning on $75,000 bond, according to online jail records. His next court date is Sept. 27.
Cook is also listed Zachariah Kade McGuire in police reports, and court records indicate he changed his name in 2015.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office was unavailable for comment early Friday.