A midtown resident who was arrested in late July after shooting a teenager who hopped a fence into his backyard while running from police will not face charges.
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office declined to file the Tulsa Police Department’s recommended charge of shooting with intent to kill against Zachariah Kade Cook, Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell said Thursday.
“Under Oklahoma law, he had a right to stand his ground …,” Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said Friday.
Police arrested Cook, 28, after he fired at least two shots at a juvenile robbery suspect who was fleeing from police through Cook’s backyard. The boy was struck once in the abdomen.
The juvenile reportedly was among a group who had robbed at least two people earlier in the day. One of the victims was a man mowing his yard.
Police later pursued a vehicle thought to have been involved in the robberies; the pursuit ended when the car crashed into a chain link gate near 12th Street and Fulton Avenue. Three people took off on foot just down the street from Cook’s house.
Andrew Peyton, 20, was caught by officers before he could jump the fence into Cook’s backyard. Jalen Cooper, 17, reportedly surrendered to officers after his younger brother, Jadin Cooper, 15, was shot by Cook.
Peyton was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and the Cooper brothers face the same charges as youthful offenders, according to online court records.
Peyton was serving two concurrent three-year deferred sentences for an assault and battery conviction in March, and he remained in the Tulsa County jail Friday morning in lieu of $75,000 bond, according to jail records. His next court date is Sept. 27.
Cook is also listed as Zachariah Kade McGuire in police reports. Court records indicate that he changed his name in 2015.