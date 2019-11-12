A Chinese national pleaded guilty Tuesday in Tulsa federal court to stealing trade secrets for a product valued at $1 billion from his employer, Phillips 66, just prior to leaving the company to return to China.
Hongjin Tan, 36, of Bartlesville admitted to a three-count indictment on the eve of his trial, which was scheduled to start Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell.
Tan faces 18 months to 24 months in prison under the terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors, which must still be approved by Frizzell. The charges carried a maximum 10-year prison term.
“China’s economic aggression poses a threat to America’s emerging high-technology industries," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a written statement. "... Thanks to a vigilant company and the investigative efforts of the FBI, Hongjin Tan was caught red-handed and prosecuted. American ingenuity and know-how are the envy of the international market, and the U.S. Attorneys community will work to protect our economic infrastructure.”
"Trade secret theft is a serious crime which hurts American businesses and taxpayers," said FBI Special Agent in Charge, Melissa Godbold of the Oklahoma City Field Office "The FBI will continue to protect our country's industries from adversaries who attempt to steal valuable research and technology."
A grand jury named Tan, a legal, permanent resident of the U.S., in a three-count indictment filed Jan. 16 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
The indictment charged Tan with theft of trade secrets, copying of trade secrets and possession of trade secrets.
Tan has been held without bond since his Dec. 20 arrest by the FBI on a criminal complaint linked to the theft of trade secrets.
Prosecutors alleged Tan downloaded several computer files from Phillips 66’s research facility in Bartlesville where he worked, including files related to an unidentified product described in court records only as a “research and development downstream energy market product.”
Phillips 66's main market for the unnamed product was in China, according to prosecutors.
During the hearing Tuesday, Tan admitted taking trade secrets with the intention of “converting” the information for the economic benefit of someone other than Phillips 66.
Tan had worked for Phillips 66 since April 2017. His responsibilities included research and development of the company’s battery program, although his duties did not involve any work related to the product at issue in the trade secrets charges, according to prosecutors.
Phillips 66 began investigating Tan after he told his supervisors Dec. 12 that he was resigning from the company to return to China to care for his aging parents.
However, prosecutors contended that evidence showed that Tan had by then accepted an offer to work for the Chinese company Xiamen Tungsten Co., a competitor of Phillips 66 in the area of energy development and technology. A subsequent review of Tan’s company computer activity uncovered evidence that Tan had accessed several company research reports that were unrelated to his area of responsibility and deemed to be trade secrets, according to prosecutors.
The information included files on how to make the unnamed product, called a “complicated and technically difficult” process. Other files included those that detailed plans to market the product in China. The files were last accessed one day before he announced his resignation, according to prosecutors.
After noticing Tan’s unusual computer activity, he was forced to immediately leave the company.
Later that day, Tan emailed a co-worker to ask what he should do with company data that he had at home on a USB flash drive.
Tan returned the flash drive later that afternoon to his supervisors at their request.
A subsequent review of the flash drive uncovered evidence that files had been deleted, but were still viewable on the flash drive, according to prosecutors.
The files were deemed by Phillips 66 to range in risk level, if made public, from “low-medium” to “extremely high.”
Disclosure of the files would “allow the company’s competitors and prospective competitors to manufacture the product and would result in total erosion of the company’s production of the product,” according to court documents quoting Phillips officials.
Tan contended in defense filings that information in some of the files was not a trade secret.
“Evidence at trial will show that a substantial portion of the information … alleged to be the ‘most sensitive’ document that purportedly would lead to ‘total erosion’ of Phillips 66 market share in the premium-coke business is disclosed in patents and patent applications that are publicly available."
However, Tan did admit to planning to read the documents “in the future” and that the information could have benefited him, while at the same time potentially harming Phillips 66.
In addition to the prison sentence, the plea agreement calls for Tan to repay Phillips 66 $150,000 in restitution.
Tan is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 12.