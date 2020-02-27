A Chinese national who admitted stealing trade secrets while working at Phillips 66 was sentenced Thursday in federal court.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Hongjin Tan, 36, to two years in prison.
Tan also received three years of supervised release, assuming he isn’t deported after serving his prison term — a likelihood all agreed would occur.
Tan has been held without bond since his Dec. 20, 2018, arrest by the FBI on a criminal complaint linked to the theft of trade secrets.
A grand jury later named Tan, a legal, permanent resident of the U.S., in a three-count indictment filed Jan. 16, 2019, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
In his plea Nov. 12, Tan admitted to the unauthorized downloading and copying Phillips 66 research documents the day before he told company officials he planned to resign and return to China.
The binding plea agreement with prosecutors, which required judicial approval, called for Tan to serve a sentence ranging from 18 months to 24 months in prison and pay $150,000 in restitution to Phillips 66.
Prosecutors alleged Tan downloaded several computer files from Phillips 66’s research facility in Bartlesville where he worked as a scientist, including files related to an unidentified product described in court records only as a “research and development downstream energy market product,” whose main market was China.
The indictment charged Tan with theft of trade secrets, copying of trade secrets and possession of trade secrets.
Phillips 66 began investigating Tan after he told his supervisors Dec. 12 that he was resigning from the company to return to China to care for his aging parents.
However, prosecutors contended that evidence showed that Tan had by then accepted an offer to work for the Chinese company Xiamen Tungsten Co., a competitor of Phillips 66 in the area of energy development and technology. A subsequent review of Tan’s company computer activity uncovered evidence that Tan had accessed several company research reports that were unrelated to his area of responsibility and deemed to be trade secrets, according to prosecutors.
The information included files on how to make the unnamed product, called a “complicated and technically difficult” process. The files were deemed by Phillips 66 to range in risk level, if made public, from “low-medium” to “extremely high.”
Disclosure of the files would “allow the company’s competitors and prospective competitors to manufacture the product and would result in total erosion of the company’s production of the product,” according to court documents quoting Phillips officials.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick noted that while the government couldn’t determine whether a third party or the Chinese government benefited from the information Tan took, Phillips incurred a $100 million loss from the theft.
Frizzell expressed doubt during the hearing that the value of the five files Tan took and copied were worth $100 million as claimed by Phillips 66.
Tan's attorney said he sold a condominium he owned to pay the $150,000 in restitution immediately after the hearing.