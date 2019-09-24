Two felony cases against a 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate were continued after a hearing in which he complained about his incarceration’s effect on his finances and called the Tulsa County district attorney a “Nazi.”
Christopher Barnett, 36, appeared Tuesday for a trial court arraignment on a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the July 24 shooting of a process server at Barnett’s south Tulsa property.
But when proceedings began, defense attorneys Brendan McHugh and Dana Jim announced that they wanted to withdraw from the case. They also backed out of another case in which Barnett, who has been jailed without bond since July 29, is charged with making online threats of violence against the University of Tulsa and two TU employees.
Barnett could be heard expressing frustration at losing money and assets while being jailed without bond, saying, “It’s because of that Nazi motherf-----” in reference to District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. Once McHugh’s and Jim’s withdrawals became official, Barnett told them, “I appreciate you guys screwing me over.”
McHugh and Jim said in a motion that Barnett is unable to continue paying them and noted the “reasonable probability” that they could be called as witnesses in civil cases related to the charge involving TU. The pair also represented Barnett in those civil matters, many of which were dismissed in August without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled in the future.
“We can’t try the case if he can’t pay,” McHugh said out of court.
But Kunzweiler contested Barnett’s subsequent request for a public defender, telling District Judge Tracy Priddy that he was able to post a $1 million bond in the TU case before Special Judge April Seibert determined that he should be held without the option of posting bond.
“It certainly reflects that … he and his husband certainly had the assets to get himself out of jail, so I kind of call into question the representation to the court that he’s not able to hire his own private counsel,” Kunzweiler said after the hearing.
Asked about the comments Barnett made about him, Kunzweiler said: “I’ve been called worse things in my life. The bottom line is my job is to present cases in court.”
Priddy initially returned Barnett’s financial affidavit to him, saying she could not accept a document on which he had written profanities and engaged in name-calling. Barnett told her, “It’s free speech, your honor,” to which Priddy said, “We are beyond kindergarten here.” She did not describe what comments he wrote.
Barnett ran for governor in the 2018 Republican primary and placed eighth out of 10 candidates, receiving 5,223 votes, 1.16% of the votes cast.
“What you’re doing is not helping your situation at all,” Priddy said of Barnett’s conduct. Barnett repeated that he believed he was jailed without bond for “something I didn’t do” and said: “I am not a danger. I have never threatened anyone.” He went on to say that “I’m confident if we have a Stand Your Ground hearing, I will get immunity.”
Barnett was arrested late July 24 after home surveillance footage showed the process server being shot in his left elbow while he attempted to serve Barnett with a legal document. He was released on bond but was re-arrested the next day after being charged in the TU case. First Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless has said the preliminary hearing in that matter could feature “significant” numbers of witnesses who were the subjects of posts Barnett wrote on his website “Transparency for Oklahomans.” Priddy scheduled that case for an Oct. 2 hearing before Special Judge James Keeley.
An affidavit the process server filed Sept. 11 says he made four attempts in July to serve Barnett with a civil lawsuit Synchrony Bank filed in April alleging that he owed more than $17,000 in credit card debt. He wrote that he “attempted the address but was unsuccessful with the serve due to Christopher Barnett shooting me” shortly before 9 p.m.
On Tuesday, Barnett told Priddy his home was in foreclosure along with a building he used for his commercial medical cannabis cultivation business. Court documents in the latter say Barnett defaulted on payments earlier this year but that he has yet to be served with the associated lawsuit.
Video and audio clips previously obtained by the Tulsa World reveal that Barnett told the process server three times in 42 seconds that he would be dead if he did not immediately leave Barnett’s property. Barnett also told the process server that “you’ve got the wrong house,” although Tulsa County assessor’s records indicate that he has lived at the property since 2015.
The process server is seen leaving but turns around while in Barnett’s front yard to say, “I’ll wait for you out here. OK?” before he was shot.
Priddy initially declined to appoint a public defender but relented after Barnett told her he attempted to contact another attorney who said he would charge $75,000 for his services. Barnett also said his husband, Trey Barnett, planned to divorce him because “he thinks I will never get out of here because of the persecution by the district attorney.”
Chris Barnett said he planned to contest his situation to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. Priddy, in response, said that decision was between him and his new attorney, telling him: “We’re not gonna have a bunch of pro se filings when you have a lawyer.” She ordered Barnett to return to her courtroom Oct. 7.