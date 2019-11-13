A man who is charged in a separate case with shooting a process server was bound over for trial Wednesday on allegations that he made threats of violence against the University of Tulsa.
Tulsa County prosecutors added three felony violent threat counts against Christopher Barnett after four hours of preliminary hearing testimony from a University of Tulsa security investigator, three university professors and a Tulsa police sergeant.
Each additional count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The counts also offer alternative charges of mailing threats, which is a felony punishable by up to one year in prison.
Barnett's public defender, Jason Lollman, sought a motion to set bail in the case, but Special Judge James Keeley again denied it, as he had in August. Barnett, 36, was ordered jailed without bond in a July 29 hearing citing public safety concerns.
Barnett, a former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate, was arrested in July on a charge of threatening an act of violence through posts on a website for his organization Transparency for Oklahomans.
In sometimes emotional testimony Wednesday afternoon, three TU professors described how they changed their lives out of fear after seeing Barnett's posts.
One professor, former Senior Vice Provost Winona Tanaka, briefly burst into tears on the stand while discussing how Barnett's posts frightened her enough to keep her from gardening or walking around her neighborhood.
Tanaka said she moved and bought a new home using a trust to hide her whereabouts from Barnett, and she said the posts scared her enough to stop grocery shopping. She said Barnett "had the means, clearly the motive and the amount of hate" to carry out his threats.
When Barnett was arrested on an allegation that he shot a process server outside his home, Tanaka said it terrified her because she knew of his previous posts referencing shootings at TU.
"Something (Barnett) has threatened to do and that I feared would happen actually did happen," she said.
Barnett is charged in a separate case with assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting of that process server on July 24.
Another professor, Susan Barrett, testified that she began varying her routes driving home after Barnett's posts began. She also said she considered Barnett capable of following through on his threats and that she felt like she put others at risk.
Specifically, Barrett said she was concerned with his blog post "How would Chris Barnett take down TU?" which prosecutors allege was a multistep plan to carry out a mass shooting at a TU football game.
Tulsa County First Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless said Tanaka's testimony spoke to the level of fear people had of Barnett.
"I think what you're observing in court was a release of that emotion finally to the point where they could confront the person that was tormenting them," Grayless said. "I think the emotion that you saw was real because of what (Barnett) did."
Barnett did not speak at Wednesday's hearing, in contrast to a September arraignment in which he referred to District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler as a "Nazi motherf-----" and saw his private attorneys leave his case.
Kunzweiler sat in on much of Wednesday's hearing.
Barnett will next appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2.