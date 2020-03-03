Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler told a jury that a former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate shot a process server last summer “for literally no reason,” causing partial loss of mobility in the man’s left arm.
But defense attorneys asserted their client “acted out of an instinct for self preservation,” saying the process server did not adequately identify himself and that it was apparent he had a weapon.
Two witnesses, including the process server, testified Tuesday in the case against Christopher Jonathan Barnett, 37, on a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the July 24 incident outside Barnett’s south Tulsa residence.
During opening statements Tuesday afternoon, Kunzweiler said there is “overwhelming” evidence that the shooting — captured on Barnett’s surveillance camera footage and an audio recording from the process server — was not justified.
Kunzweiler also told jurors the investigation into the incident revealed Barnett had a social media post in February 2019 stating: “The best process server is a dead one.”
Barnett, according to Kunzweiler, additionally initiated a Google search a month later asking, “Can I kill a process server for trespassing?”
But Assistant Public Defender Caleb Jones said, “This is a case of self defense,” alleging Barnett correctly is wary of strangers because he is “a gay man in Oklahoma” who is “somewhat of a public figure” due to his 2018 gubernatorial campaign. Barnett’s husband, Trey Barnett, testified that the couple has had death threats leveled against them in the past and that he could tell Chris Barnett was afraid that evening.
When asked whether he heard his husband tell the process server, “You’ll be dead,” during the altercation, Trey Barnett told Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier he didn’t remember. He also said he did not recall the process server saying anything threatening but told Collier in apparent frustration, “You’re asking me to relive a traumatic experience.”
“(Chris Barnett’s) fear was so immediate, he didn’t even open the (front) door,” Jones told jurors of the shooting, saying their challenge is to figure out: “What’s going on in Chris Barnett’s head when he pulls the trigger?”
He said Barnett shot “out of an instinct for self-preservation” because the process server did not properly identify himself. The audio recording from the process server shows the man said he was there “to deliver documents to Christopher,” though he did not explicitly say he was a process server.
The process server showed jurors a round scar on his left elbow where the bullet first hit him and also revealed a roughly six-inch scar on his arm that he said was the result of necessary surgery to repair the damage. He said the surgeon who treated his injuries had to cut a nerve, meaning he can no longer fully extend his left arm or make a flexing motion.
“When I got midway in the yard ... I attempted to relay ‘I would be out here’ and pointed in the general direction of my vehicle,” he told Kunzweiler, saying he was shot in his left elbow shortly afterward.
In a 911 call played for the jury, the process server is heard saying, “I think his name is Christopher Barnett,” when asked about the shooter’s identity.
Court documents show the legal papers were associated with a lawsuit over credit card debt. While the process server said he regularly carried a handgun on the job, including on July 24, he testified that he never brandished or otherwise publicized having one when he was on the Barnetts’ porch.
Barnett spoke to at least two news outlets within a day of the shooting, alleging the process server pulled a gun on him and saying surveillance would support his account. Trey Barnett alleged his husband told him he could see the process server had a concealed weapon, but Collier told him that information didn’t come up during his interview with police, nor could it be heard on the process server’s recording.
“That would be an important thing to say, wouldn’t you agree?” Collier asked, to which Trey Barnett replied, “I guess.”
Assistant Public Defender Jason Lollman challenged the process server on why he would deliver legal documents around 8:55 p.m., as well as why he went to Chris Barnett’s home instead of his workplace. The process server said the company who notified him of the job provided him with Barnett’s home address and that he typically prefers to meet recipients at their homes to spare potential embarrassment.
He also said the company allowed him to attempt making contact with Barnett until 9 p.m. on a given day.
Testimony in the case will resume Wednesday before District Judge Tracy Priddy. Barnett will stand trial again in June on unrelated charges of threatening an act of violence in connection with a dispute involving employees of the University of Tulsa.
Featured gallery: See the Tulsa area’s top 10 employers