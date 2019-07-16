A Broken Arrow man faces two felony charges related to a Snapchat conversation he had with a 16-year-old girl that resulted in his termination from coaching roles at Broken Arrow Public Schools.
Carnell Matthews, 43, served as a middle school track coach and Options Academy behavior coach, according to Broken Arrow Public Schools. The district issued a statement saying Matthews was suspended and later terminated after allegations came to light.
"While everyone is innocent until proven guilty, the type of behavior alleged in this case will not be
tolerated by anyone associated with our schools," the statement from the district reads.
The girl's mother reported the sexually themed conversation on her daughter's Snapchat to Broken Arrow Police on May 2, according to an affidavit. The girl reportedly sent a nude image to Matthews.
Prosecutors in Tulsa County filed charges of using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor and solicitation of a minor for indecent exposure.
Matthews was booked into Tulsa County jail late on July 11 and remains held on bonds totaling $40,000. An initial hearing has not yet been set in his case, according to court records online.