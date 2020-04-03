A federal judge has denied compassionate release for an Osage County double-murderer, saying his reasons stated for the request are neither “extraordinary nor compelling.”
U.S. District Judge Terence Kern on Thursday denied a motion for release filed by Billy Gene Harris, who sought to be freed under the federal sentencing reform measure First Step Act of 2018.
Kern, in his opinion and order, noted Harris’ multiple serious crimes, chief of which was the February 1988 fatal shootings of prominent Osage County couple Joseph “Buck” Cheshewalla, 69, and Gloria Maude Cheshewalla, 60, who lived on 400 acres of allotted Indian land near Pawhuska.
The couple were killed during a robbery by Harris and Eugene Sides. Both Harris and Sides were convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole.
Harris, 76, filed a motion for compassionate release under the new federal law after Bureau of Prisons officials rejected his requests.
Harris, in his motion, claimed he was old, in bad health and had been a model prisoner. He claimed to have met the criteria for compassionate release because he was over 70 years of age and had served 30 years in prison.
He is being held in federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, according to Bureau of Prisons records.
But Kern, in his ruling, wrote that Harris did not meet the criteria for a reduction under the First Step Act.
“The First Step Act did not change the standards for compassionate sentence reductions,” Kern wrote.
In order to grant compassionate release motions, courts must still find either that an inmate is over 70 and meets other requirements, or that “extraordinary and compelling reasons warrant such a reduction” and that the reduction is consistent with Sentencing Commission policy, Kern wrote.
“In this case, the court finds defendant does not meet the criteria for a reduction ... and reducing his sentence based on his age, after he took advantage of the victims’ age and vulnerability to rob and murder them, would minimize the severity of his offense,” Kern wrote.
“Moreover, defendant’s criminal history contains multiple serious offenses, including two escapes, three robberies with weapons and a kidnapping,” Kern continued. “The reasons defendant presents in his support of his motion are neither extraordinary nor compelling.”