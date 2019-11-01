A Tulsa County judge on Friday sentenced a man to two consecutive life terms in prison after jurors found him guilty of raping and kidnapping a woman last year, a crime linked to the man through DNA evidence.
Jesse Dean Redfearn, 39, was charged with abducting the woman near a fast-food restaurant in the area of Admiral Place and Sheridan Road and raping her in June 2018.
The jury, which recommended life terms for kidnapping and first-degree rape, heard a transcript of the woman’s preliminary hearing testimony because District Judge Tracy Priddy determined she was legally unavailable to testify at Redfearn’s trial, which concluded Sept. 20.
Priddy on Friday denied Redfearn’s motion for a new trial and ordered Redfearn to serve his life sentences consecutively. She said she decided on consecutive sentencing based on “the nature of the charges and the evidence that was presented on each of the charges” during the trial.
Assistant Public Defender Kayla Cannon said the Tulsa County Public Defender’s Office would handle the appeal for Redfearn, who maintains his innocence.
Police said at the time that they located the woman in the 6000 block of South 129th East Avenue she had a camouflage mask over her head, a belt around her neck, two bandanas covering her mouth and her wrists bound with ropes. Trial testimony indicated the woman was wearing a size 6 XL t-shirt that was inside out but did not have any clothing underneath it, nor was she wearing shoes.
Tulsa police arrested Redfearn after DNA collected from the items the woman was wearing matched a profile belonging to him that already existed in an intrastate law enforcement database because of his criminal history. A search of Redfearn’s residence revealed 6XL clothing, duct tape and a belt that looked similar to the one officers recovered from the woman’s neck.
Defense attorney Zach Smith argued for the jury not to “guess someone into prison,” saying the woman was not able to identify who she believed attacked her. He also implied multiple times that the woman was dishonest in order to conceal being a sex worker.
A detective testified he was familiar with the woman due to her experience with homelessness and said there was no evidence she is a sex worker. Assistant District Attorney Katy Hamstra, in her closing argument, pointed out there was evidence suggesting the woman was strangled with the belt during the incident, which could impact her ability to recall specific details of what happened to her.