A Quapaw man convicted 27 years ago of sexual charges involving children was back in court Thursday facing similar charges.
Wilkie Bill Burtrum, 60, also known as Junior, was ordered by a judge to be held in jail without bond after he waived his right to a detention hearing.
Burtrum was arrested after a federal grand jury named him in a two-count indictment that was made public Monday.
One count alleges Burtrum knowingly engaged in a sexual act with a person under the age of 12 when he intentionally touched the child’s genitalia.
The second count alleges Burtrum knowingly engaged in sexual contact when he intentionally touched the "genitalia over the clothing" of a child under the age of 12.
The alleged sexual contact occurred between August 2018 and October.
The acts allegedly occurred in “Indian Country,” a phrase used to describe tribal land where federal jurisdiction also applies.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said his office has made an effort this year to focus on crimes involving child victims, including those in Indian Country.
"Sadly, there seems to be no end to the number of child predators we encounter," Shores said. "But law enforcement and child advocates remain undeterred.
"It takes courage for any victim – especially child victims – to come forward to disclose sexual abuse. We are proud to stand with victims to pursue justice in the courtroom to hold accountable their abusers.”
Burtrum received a 14-year prison term in 1993 after he was convicted in Tulsa federal court of two counts of oral sodomy and two counts of genital foundling. The cases involved two boys, who were under 12 when the incidents occurred, according to the Tulsa World archives.
A 1993 Tulsa World article regarding his sentencing noted that claims of child sexual abuse against Burtrum date to before 1985. His public defender at the time said Burtrum denied those claims, according to the World archives.