Corey Atchison has been imprisoned for nearly 30 years after being convicted of first-degree murder in what police alleged was a gang-related shooting.
He could, however, be released from prison as early as this week as a judge weighs whether to make a finding of “actual innocence” in his case after witnesses identified someone other than Atchison as the killer.
It would be the same ruling granted Atchison’s brother three years ago.
Corey Atchison, 48, was convicted in June 1991 of fatally shooting James Lane during a robbery on Aug. 3, 1990, in the area of Fourth Street and South Atlanta Avenue. Then-District Judge Clifford Hopper upheld the jury’s recommendation of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole, which the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld in 1994.
But in 2017, defense attorney Joseph Norwood filed an application for post-conviction relief. He cited, among other grounds, information from multiple witnesses who said Atchison was not the shooter. One witness also recanted his testimony. Norwood asked for a declaration of “actually innocent” for his client.
District Judge Sharon Holmes presided over evidentiary hearings in September 2018 and in January, hearing from a combined eight witnesses that included Atchison himself. Her ruling is expected Tuesday.
If Holmes determines Atchison is actually innocent, he could use the ruling to seek financial compensation.
“As Corey Atchison’s case currently stands, if there were a trial today, the state would not be able to present a single witness to say Corey Atchison shot James Lane or a single piece of forensic evidence that indicates Atchison is guilty of Lane’s murder,” Norwood wrote in a brief filed May 14.
Norwood also alleges prosecutors committed misconduct during Atchison’s trial when they did not properly disclose information about witnesses that could have benefited his defense. Among that information was evidence that could have pointed to another man — described in a court brief as a “career criminal” who has been convicted of at least one robbery — as being Lane’s killer.
Holmes in 2016 found Demarchoe Carpenter and Malcolm Scott — Atchison’s younger brother — actually innocent, vacating their unrelated murder convictions from 1995. Both men were incarcerated for about 20 years.
During Atchison’s trial, Doane Thomas — the prosecution’s star witness — told then-Assistant District Attorney Tim Harris he saw Atchison shoot Lane amid an attack by members of the Bloods street gang, according to Tulsa World archives. However, Thomas — who was 16 in 1991 — submitted an affidavit in 2017 recanting his trial testimony and was among the witnesses who testified during the evidentiary hearings.
Norwood has alleged Harris’ use of evidence about gang activity and alleged gang membership was prejudicial to Atchison, as it implied to the jury he was automatically guilty of murder. Atchison’s trial lawyer, who has since died, called the state’s case dependent on testimony from liars, records show.
He referenced statements from Thomas and Benjamin King, a former co-defendant who implicated Atchison but said in trial that his statements were “false and coerced.”
“I did not see who fired the shots that killed James Warren Lane, but I know Corey Atchison did not kill Lane because he walked up on the scene afterwards calling out to people to call 911 to help Lane,” Thomas wrote in his affidavit.
Assistant District Attorney Jimmy Dunn said in response that Thomas’s more recent statements are “totally inconsistent” and argued Holmes should determine Thomas’ recantation is “anything but truthful.”
“Thomas states he was ‘forced to lie’ as officers were ‘badgering’ him and that his attention deficit disorder ‘forced’ him to lie if he was questioned a certain way,” Dunn said. “However, Mr. Thomas was unable to state with specificity how he was in fact coerced. Additionally, on cross-examination, Mr. Thomas was evasive and confrontational, repeatedly refusing to answer (the state’s) questions, instead offering his own non-responsive narratives.”
King said in his own affidavit that the group walked over to Lane’s body and saw a .25-caliber handgun by his feet, but went to a nearby apartment and discussed what they would tell police if they were questioned. In a Feb. 8, 1991, interview, King said detectives told him he would go to prison for the rest of his life if he did not tell them Atchison killed Lane, according to King’s affidavit.
“They kept telling me that my version of the murder was a lie,” King wrote. “I was afraid and confused and believed the detectives who were telling me that my friends were blaming me for a murder that I knew neither of us committed.”
He said he ultimately “gave up resisting the detectives” and told them Atchison was the killer, but testified at trial that his statements were “false and coerced” because Atchison was in the car with him when Lane was shot. The taped interview was used at trial to put the question of King’s credibility in the minds of jurors.
A supplemental report from November 1990 indicates a witness, Leticia Nottingham — who has since died — told police she heard an argument outside her apartment and saw people standing near the area where Lane’s body was found. She and Stephenne Jacob, a witness who testified in September, identified a man who was about 5 feet 8 inches tall as being present during the altercation. Police said that could be a suspect known by a street name of “Candyman.”
Atchison’s street name at the time was “Cheese,” according to court documents. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 265 pounds in 1990. Norwood said Jacob, who knew Atchison well for several years, did not testify during Atchison’s trial, nor were reports about her or Nottingham’s statements to police made available to the defense until five days before his trial began.
“In closing arguments (at trial), ADA Harris claimed there were no other witnesses who came forward with information about the Lane murder,” Norwood said. “ADA Tim Harris knew this statement to be false because of the police reports and previous testimony that indicated other witnesses, i.e., Stephenne Jacob and Leticia Nottingham, had information that someone other than Corey Atchison committed the murder.”
But Dunn said Jacob’s testimony should be found immaterial and unpersuasive because she is Atchison’s friend and “clearly has reason to want to help him.”
“She testified (during the evidentiary hearing) that (the shooter) was between 5’5” and 6’0” and had on a baggy shirt that kept her from being able to determine the shooter’s build,” he said. “Also, her testimony at the evidentiary hearing was that (Atchison) was not at the scene of the shooting of James Lane.” He said that statement was “inconsistent with the testimony of (Atchison) and nearly every witness who testified on (Atchison’s) behalf.”
Thomas, in his affidavit, claimed Harris told him in 1991 to testify against Atchison during a preliminary hearing, to which Thomas said he replied that he did not see the shooting but was sure Atchison was not responsible. He alleged Harris “coached” him by “telling him the facts of the shooting and by showing me how to act out the details of the shooting,” which resulted in him identifying Atchison as Lane’s killer during his trial.
In 2000, Thomas said he spoke with Harris at the Tulsa County Courthouse about the matter and told him “the wrong man was in prison.” Similarly, DeMacio McClendon, who was 15 during Atchison’s preliminary hearing, testified at that time about a detective threatening him to say he saw Atchison punch, kick and shoot Lane even though he was not in the vicinity during the incident.
He did not testify during Atchison’s trial, but Dunn said his testimony could have been elicited through “reasonable diligence” by Atchison’s legal team at the time.
“At this stage, (Atchison) has the responsibility to present facts, not mere speculation,” Dunn said. “This he has failed to do.”