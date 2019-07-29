A state inmate convicted of rape allegedly confessed to choking, beating and hanging his cellmate in September at the state penitentiary in McAlester.
Pittsburg County prosecutors charged Shawn Curtis Sharp, 38, on Friday with first-degree murder in connection to the Sept. 18 death of Bobby Bailey, 56, according to court records.
Department of Corrections officers found Bailey hanging from a "ligature affixed to his neck" in his cell at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, located in McAlester, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers found his body while conducting a cell check.
Sharp told officers "just my hands" when they asked if any weapons were involved, according to the affidavit. Sharp allegedly confessed to the killing multiple times in the subsequent days.
"I grabbed him, and I choked him," Sharp allegedly told investigators. "I got tired and that didn't work, and I put my elbow on him and choked him, and that didn't work, then I put him, I put him in a choke hold and I got tired."
Sharp told authorities he checked Bailey's pulse, and, when he detected it in his neck, struck Bailey's head against a wall and floor, according to the affidavit. He then allegedly tied a sheet around Bailey's neck and hanged him from the top bunk.
Sharp was serving a 35-year sentence for convictions of kidnapping, rape by instrumentation and first-degree rape in a 2005 Okmulgee County case. He was sentenced in February 2006. Bailey was serving life sentences for convictions of shooting with intent to kill and robbery stemming from a 1985 case in Garvin County.
Sharp's next scheduled court appearance was unavailable Monday morning.