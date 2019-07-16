Corey Atchison has been released and declared innocent after being imprisoned nearly 30 years on a conviction of first-degree murder in what police alleged was a gang-related shooting.
Judge Sharon Holmes determined Tuesday in making a finding of “actual innocence” in his case that there was a "fundamental miscarriage of justice" after witnesses identified someone other than Atchison as the killer. Holmes indicated the initial case was over-reliant on eye-witness testimony, and she noted the irrelevance of gang-related evidence.
Corey Atchison, 48, was convicted in June 1991 of fatally shooting James Lane during a robbery on Aug. 3, 1990, in the area of Fourth Street and South Atlanta Avenue. Then-District Judge Clifford Hopper upheld the jury’s recommendation of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole, which the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld in 1994.
But in 2017, defense attorney Joseph Norwood filed an application for post-conviction relief. He cited, among other grounds, information from multiple witnesses who said Atchison was not the shooter. One witness also recanted his testimony. Norwood asked for a declaration of “actually innocent” for his client.
Holmes presided over evidentiary hearings in September 2018 and in January, hearing from a combined eight witnesses that included Atchison himself.
Atchison may use the innocence ruling to seek financial compensation.
Holmes in 2016 found Demarchoe Carpenter and Malcolm Scott — Atchison’s younger brother — actually innocent, vacating their unrelated murder convictions from 1995. Both men were incarcerated for about 20 years.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.