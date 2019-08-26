WAGONER — Parents of a 4-year-old that died two days after being pulled from Fort Gibson Lake have been charged with second-degree murder.
On Aug. 13, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and EMS responded to the Toppers area of Wagoner on a call of a 4-year-old who was reported drowned.
The child, Steven Powers III, was administered CPR at the scene, and then flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa with a faint pulse.
The child remained in critical condition until Aug. 15, when he died.
The child's father, Steven Powers II, was allegedly under the influence of drugs while the victim and another small child were in his care.
Powers II’s wife, Tina (Londagin) Powers allegedly knew that her husband was under the influence of illegal drugs yet chose to leave the two small children alone in his charge, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
During interviews with investigators, the 29-year-old Powers II allegedly admitted to taking illegal drugs prior to going to the lake. Powers II also allegedly admitted that he was “high” when he was left alone with the two small children, and that the children should not have been left in his care.
Tina Powers, 35, reportedly told investigators that the 4-year-old victim could not swim and was in the water when she left him with her husband, and that neither of the children were wearing water safety devices, such as life jackets or floaties.
Tina allegedly admitted to investigators that she knew Steven was under the influence of illegal drugs when she left to go to the store and that she knew he was not be able to properly care for the children.
Steven and Tina were booked into the Wagoner County Detention Center on $250,000 bond each.
Sheriff Chris Elliott said in the release, “Make no mistake. This was no accident. An accident is something that can’t be prevented. This child should not be dead. This could have been prevented."