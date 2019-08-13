Two cousins charged with shooting at a car that carried four children in Turley were arrested in Sapulpa on Tuesday, the day after warrants were issued for their arrests.
Family members of Wendell Shamar Washington and Steven Jermaine Washington urged the 19-year-olds to turn themselves in before the warrants were issued, to no avail, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
They were arrested without incident Tuesday afternoon at an apartment in Sapulpa with help from the Sapulpa Police Department, according to a social media post from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
Both face a charge of shooting with intent to kill. Wendell Washington was also arrested on an April charge of domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm. He is held in the Tulsa County jail on $100,000 bail, and Steve Washington is held in lieu of $75,000 bail.