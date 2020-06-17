ATCHISON

Malcolm Scott (left) and Corey Atchison celebrate with their mother, Ruthella Scott, at the Tulsa County jail in 2019 after Atchison was freed from prison by District Judge Sharon Holmes, who declared him innocent of a 1991 murder for which he served 28 years in prison. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

Two Tulsa brothers fighting for more than 20 years to prove their innocence will be the focus of a special Dateline NBC episode airing Friday at 9 p.m.

For the first time on national television, brothers Malcolm Scott and Corey Atchison will discuss their struggles with the justice system, as well as their pact to help one another get out of prison. Both were wrongfully convicted for separate murders. 

The one-hour broadcast is called The Long Road to Freedom and is part of NBC News’ network-wide series "Inequality in America."

The episode also features interviews with the lawyers and investigators who worked on the brothers’ cases, including Eric Cullen, who was named a Tulsan of the Year in 2019.

Former Tulsa District Attorney Tim Harris also defends his prosecution of Atchison during the show. 

