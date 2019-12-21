Two people died and a third person sustained life-threatening injuries Saturday after side-swiping a pickup truck and crashing into a tree while fleeing police in a stolen car.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Brian Collum said the vehicle was traveling at least 95 mph when it crashed in the 16100 block of East 11th Street.
Two people, a man and a woman, were ejected from the vehicle. A third person, a woman, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Collum said it appeared all three people in the vehicle were wearing safety belts.
"It looked like they were trying to have like a mini crime spree," Collum said. "The owner of the vehicle had a GPS on it ... he tracked the vehicle to QuikTrip at Admiral and 193rd."
Investigators later learned that the three people in the car had gone into the convenience store, allegedly shoplifting items. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, two officers were on their way to the store to locate the stolen vehicle. Collum said the driver of the stolen vehicle noticed the marked patrol units and sped away from 193rd East Avenue to head westbound on East 11th Street.
The stolen vehicle took off at a very high speed, Collum said. The two police cars attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but were unable to.
The stolen vehicle, a Subaru car, side-swiped a pickup truck around 161st East Avenue and 11th Street. The car went into a yaw, Collum said, before departing the roadway, striking a tree and spinning around.
The vehicle's driver, a woman, and front seat passenger, a man, were ejected. A second woman was extricated from the back seat after the collision.
Emergency responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Medical personnel pronounced the female passenger dead at a hospital. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he sustained life-threatening injuries.
"We have not identified any of them," Collum said early Saturday evening. "We found no IDs, nothing that would give us any indication of who they are."
A responding officer recognized one of the deceased women, but only knew her by her pseudonym.
Collum said the stolen vehicle was connected to a hit-and-run collision at 41st Street and Memorial Drive, another undefined incident elsewhere in Tulsa and the shoplifting report at the convenience store.