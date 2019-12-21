Two people died and a third person sustained life-threatening injuries Saturday after crashing a stolen car in east Tulsa while fleeing police.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Brian Collum said the vehicle was traveling at least 95 mph when it crashed in the 16100 block of East 11th Street.
Two people, a man and a woman, were ejected from the vehicle. A third person, a woman, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Collum said it appeared all three people in the vehicle were wearing safety belts.
Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the vehicle, which was reported stolen, took off at a high rate of speed around the 19300 block of East 11th Street after spotting marked patrol units, Collum said.
Patrol officers were only able to catch up to the vehicle after it side-swiped a truck, ran off the road and struck a tree. The bystander in the truck was not injured.
