The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office last month dropped its pursuit of the death penalty against a defendant charged with killing a man and woman in front of two young children at a north Tulsa park in 2016.
Jacky Mayfield, 31, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Markey Goff and MeShawna Jones at Chamberlain Park, 4940 N. Frankfort Ave., on June 14, 2016.
Mayfield, then 27 and involved in a gang, shot Goff and Jones in their heads because one refused to let him steal prescription pills, prosecutors allege. The two children in the car, a 5-year-old and an infant, were physically unharmed but were left at the park overnight.
Detectives thought then the 5-year-old comforted the infant to sleep before wandering the park to unsuccessfully search for help. After falling asleep himself, the child told a passerby the next morning that he needed help, prompting a police response.
The children were placed with relatives, and Mayfield was arrested on the murder charges as well as possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and possession of a stolen vehicle. The latter charge was dismissed in 2016 when a prosecution witness failed to appear, court records show.
Mayfield’s cousin, Rebecca Williams, was convicted in March of accessory after the fact for returning to the shooting scene to wipe down the car under Mayfield’s direction, apparently for fingerprints, and leaving without telling anyone two people had been fatally shot and two young children were left alone in a park.
It was also alleged that she took a phone from one of the victims and destroyed it at Mayfield’s request.
Williams was sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections custody and is currently housed in Oklahoma City.
Prosecutors asked for the death penalty against Mayfield in 2017, setting off a lengthy back-and-forth with defense about whether Mayfield was legally competent to receive a death sentence. Prosecutors then dismissed his bill of particulars with prejudice in late January.
Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore said his team withdrew the bill after Mayfield waived his right to a jury trial, but the decision was based on a host of factors.
“With any death penalty case, it’s our obligation to always be evaluating the case for the best appropriate use of resources, and as the litigation progressed, we believed that this was the best course of action to take,” Elmore said Tuesday.
Mayfield is scheduled for a nonjury trial May 12, according to court records. If convicted of first-degree murder, he could face life or life without parole in prison.
