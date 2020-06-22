2019-12-14 ne-busickcomptrial p1

Ronnie Dean Busick arrives at the Craig County jail in Vinita in April. SHEILA STOGSDILL/Tulsa World file

 

VINITA — A plea agreement may be pending for the defendant in a quadruple murder case who waived his preliminary hearing Monday in connection to the disappearance and presumed deaths of two Craig County teens.

Ronnie Busick, 58, wearing a mask and orange jail clothes, appeared in Craig County District Court on charges of murder, arson and kidnapping in the deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman; their 16-year-old daughter, Ashley; and her best friend, Lauria Bible.

Busick was ordered to return to court July 15 for a district court arraignment in which he may enter a plea to accessory to murder, said Gary Stansill, a cold case investigator with the District Attorney’s Office.

He said Busick would be required to provide cooperation and details to leading to Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, but he would still serve prison time.

Stansill could not say what kind of sentence Busick might receive if his help leads investigators to the girls' remains.

Any searches based on the information provided will be after July 15, he said.

Investigators believe Busick and two other men, Warren Phillip Welch II and David Pennington, both now deceased, are the people who shot Danny and Kathy Freeman and kidnapped the girls on Dec. 30, 1999, and set the Freeman’s mobile home in Welch on fire.

Investigators think the men kidnapped the girls and took them to a mobile home in Picher, where they were bound, tortured, sexually assaulted and killed.

Investigators have spent months searching mine shafts, ponds and other spots of interest in the former Tar Creek Mining Area.

Busick is being held in the Craig County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

