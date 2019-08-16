An 18-year-old serving life without parole for killing a Broken Arrow teacher during a 2017 crime spree entered guilty pleas Friday to four unrelated youthful offender charges stemming from other crimes that occurred the same year.
Deonte James Green pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as one count each of second-degree burglary and larceny of an automobile. District Judge Kelly Greenough sentenced Green to 15 years in prison for each robbery charge, plus seven years for the burglary count and five years for the larceny count.
The sentences will run concurrently with each other and with the life-without-parole sentence Greenough imposed against Green on July 10 for first-degree murder in the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting death of Broken Arrow middle school teacher Shane Anderson. Green also received other sentences totaling 280½ years following blind guilty pleas he entered March 13.
Among the consecutive counts is first-degree rape by instrumentation after Green admitted assaulting an elderly woman during an armed robbery and kidnapping in south Tulsa. The life-without-parole term came after Greenough found Green was "irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible," which is a legal designation that's required in cases involving defendants who were younger than 18 when a crime occurred.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office dismissed a separate felony case against Green on Friday that related to reported assaults in April while Green was in custody at the Tulsa County Jail.
A similar assault case from August 2018 was dismissed during a hearing last week, which was the same time Greenough denied Green's motion to withdraw all but one of his pleas in the murder case.
Green took the stand last week to say he did not fully understand what took place legally, to which Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said that meant Green either lied to the court in March or during the withdrawal request. Greenough heard jail calls between Green and his parents during which his stepfather said Green should "make them" give him a prison sentence rather than admit guilt.
In the youthful offender proceeding, Green was accused of robbing a man of his cash at gunpoint outside a Taco Bell on Aug. 23, 2017, as well as robbing another man outside a Domino's Pizza location two weeks later. He also faced charges of breaking into an east Tulsa residence on Sept. 6, 2017, to steal a shotgun and car keys before fleeing in the homeowner's vehicle.
Court documents in the case indicate prosecutors believed Green acted with two others, though no one else has been charged at the Tulsa County District Court level. Green, who was 16 at the time, had at least one adjudication with the Juvenile Bureau when the youthful offender case was filed. Prosecutors in 2017 requested adult sentencing if Green was convicted.
Prosecutors have not said if any possible co-defendants had juvenile court proceedings related to the incidents, and such hearings are typically private.
Green is appealing the convictions and sentences in the murder and rape case, and his defense attorneys have said the practice of imposing life without parole for juveniles should be abolished.