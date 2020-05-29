The Oklahoma Department of Corrections will resume inmate visitation for the first time since March next weekend.
Visitation has been suspended at correctional facilities since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schedules haven't been finalized yet, but plans for "highly structured" visitation were outlined in a Friday news release.
Facilities will reportedly host two-hour visitation sessions on multiple days of the week to be determined later. To accommodate social distancing, visitors must stay in their vehicle until their session, wear a facility-provided facemask while on the grounds and pass a temperature test.
A health questionnaire will also be required, as well as 6-foot social distancing at all times, according to a news release. Anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms will be required to leave the grounds.
The department of corrections will also suspend visitation again should the state see an increase in cases or "if the health or safety of staff or inmates is jeopardized," according to a news release.