Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies have identified a man who was electrocuted at a radio tower early Sunday outside Sand Springs after a woman was arrested in connection to the death.
Albert Badger, 39, was reportedly found with cable cutters still attached to a nearby power supply and had burn marks, according to an arrest report. His reported girlfriend, Angie West, 37, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Sunday night on a complaint of first-degree murder.
Casey Roebuck, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said another man who was found wounded at the radio tower will also be arrested upon his release from the hospital on a murder complaint, with other arrests possible. The murder complaint stems from a death while in commission of a crime, Roebuck said.
Deputies responded to the radio tower about 10 a.m. Sunday after an engineer found one man dead and another wounded at the base of the KRMG-AM radio tower at 5801 S. 265th West Ave., according to an arrest report. The engineer reportedly found the men about 9 a.m. after coming to investigate why the signal was down at the tower.
The wounded man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital and remains unidentified as of Monday morning. In a Sunday evening interview with investigators, West reportedly drove the men to two locations in an attempt to steal copper.
At the radio tower's location, West reportedly fell asleep in the car and awoke about 8 a.m. with the men not having returned. West then left the area believing the men fled after police had arrived and told police it wasn't uncommon for the men to flee, according to an arrest report.
According to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records, Badger was on GPS supervision on a 2011 conviction of manufacturing a controlled substance in Tulsa County. His record also lists incarcerations on Rogers County convictions involving stolen copper.