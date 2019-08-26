Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and U.S. Marshals continue Monday an overnight search for a fugitive in south Tulsa County.
Casey Roebuck, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, confirmed Monday morning the search continues for Luis Rosales near 211th Street South and Yale Avenue, east of Liberty and south of Bixby.
Rosales has federal and state warrants for his arrest, according to a news release sent when the search began about 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies advise residents in the area to be on alert and ask anyone who sees Rosales to call 911.