LuisRosales.jpg

Rosales. Courtesy Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. 

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and U.S. Marshals continue Monday an overnight search for a fugitive in south Tulsa County. 

Casey Roebuck, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, confirmed Monday morning the search continues for Luis Rosales near 211th Street South and Yale Avenue, east of Liberty and south of Bixby. 

Rosales has federal and state warrants for his arrest, according to a news release sent when the search began about 11:40 p.m. Sunday. 

Deputies advise residents in the area to be on alert and ask anyone who sees Rosales to call 911. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you