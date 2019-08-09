A man is dead after he reportedly crashed a pickup truck into a concrete bridge piling in east Tulsa late Thursday night. 

Police responded after a security guard in an apartment complex was nearly hit by an oncoming white Ford Ranger near 45th Street and Garnett Road.

The guard reportedly called 911, telling police it was a possible drunken driver and following the pickup as it turned south on Garnett about 10:45 p.m.

The truck, whose driver remains unidentified as of Friday morning, accelerated to high speed and struck a concrete bridge piling underneath the Broken Arrow Expressway overpass on Garnett Road. 

Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. 

Stetson Payne

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

