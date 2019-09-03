A Tulsa man received a deferred sentence after pleading no contest to two charges related to a hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old boy who was a passenger on an electric scooter his mother was operating near the Gathering Place.
Renier Davison, 25, pleaded no contest Tuesday to one count each of leaving the scene of a fatality collision and causing an accident while driving without a valid license in the April 23 death of Caiden Reyes-Ortiz near 31st Street and Riverside Drive. Caiden's mother, Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano, has pending charges of child neglect and negligent homicide but has not been arrested, as police have said she fled the country after learning there was a criminal case against her.
District Judge Dawn Moody withheld making a finding of guilt and ordered Davison to serve a five-year deferred sentence under the supervision of the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office. The plea Davison entered does not concede guilt but acknowledges a judge or jury could conclude his actions the night of the crash were criminal if they heard evidence and testimony during a trial.
A probable cause affidavit indicates officers found Ortiz-Luevano drove in the direction of oncoming traffic while she and a friend used Lime rental scooters to travel south on Riverside Drive. Police reported she swerved left to avoid hitting an oncoming vehicle and that the force from the maneuver threw Caiden off the scooter and onto the pavement.
Davison, according to court documents, swerved left to avoid hitting the scooter but struck Caiden and subsequently left the crash site. Lime's rules and regulations indicate scooters should only have one rider at a time.
"(Davison) made two bad decisions that day. He drove without a license and then, once the accident happened, he fled," Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said after court Tuesday. "Those are crimes and he needed to be held accountable for them. But the reality is he didn't put the kid on the scooter.
"He didn't swerve. He didn't go the wrong way down Riverside. He didn't go to oncoming traffic. There were a lot of things that he didn't do that the evidence indicates someone else did."
The charges against Ortiz-Luevano, who is believed to still be in Mexico, allege Caiden died as a result of the injuries he received while she operated the scooter "in reckless disregard" for the safety of others. Motorized scooters are included in Oklahoma law defining what can be classified as a motor vehicle.
Moody told Davison in court that he could face up to 10 years in prison if he violates the conditions of his probation. If he completes his financial obligations and does not get charged with any new offenses, the case could be expunged from his record in September 2024.
Ortiz-Luevano could face up to life imprisonment on the child neglect charge if she is convicted. Negligent homicide in Oklahoma is a misdemeanor that carries a punishment of up to one year in jail.
Gray said Davison should not have been driving on April 23 because his license was suspended but said "At the end of the day, what happened was an accident." He said Ortiz-Luevano will be prosecuted upon her re-entry in the U.S. if she attempts to do so.
"In this situation, (Ortiz-Luevano) used abysmal judgment and it resulted in her child being killed," Gray said. "In this particular situation, I think it's going to be more appropriate for us to push forward with prosecution on her and put Mr. Davison on probation and give him an opportunity to get on with his life."
The Tulsa City Council has since proposed changes to the city's electric scooter ordinance that would set the age limit for users at 16 unless younger riders have a valid motorcycle license. Lime's own scooter rules and regulations limit their use to riders who are at least 18 years old.
Tulsa's proposed ordinance changes would also define districts within which scooters and rented bicycles are prohibited from use on sidewalks.