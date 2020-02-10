A pedestrian was killed in a crash near Woodland Hills Mall on Monday, and police arrested the driver on a manslaughter complaint.
Zachary Poland was booked into the Tulsa County jail about three hours after the crash in the 8300 block of East 68th Street.
The arrest report indicates that Poland was arrested on a complaint of DUI manslaughter, but jail records state that he was booked on a first-degree manslaughter complaint.
Emergency responders found the victim, who had yet to be identified Monday night, pinned between Poland’s car and a wall about 4 p.m. Tulsa firefighters extricated him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.
Poland, 25, told officers he had been drinking before he got in his car. He said he was driving south on Woodland Hills Mall Road when a car pulled in front of him and that he swerved to avoid the car, striking the victim, who was crossing the road at the stop sign, according to an arrest report.
Poland consented to a blood test, the report states.
He is held in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to jail records.