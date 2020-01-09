An east Tulsa couple were charged with human trafficking Thursday on allegations that they paid someone to bring a teenager into the United States and held her captive for months, forcing her to work, taking her paychecks and not enrolling her in school.
Ronald Alexander Rodriguez-Paz, 35, listed as Paz-Rodriguez in some documents, and Eva Juarez, 28, are charged in Tulsa County District Court with human trafficking for labor.
The 15-year-old victim told detectives she was given $5,000 or $6,000 to pay a “coyote” to bring her to the U.S. from Honduras. After she was granted refugee status in July, Juarez and Rodriguez-Paz sponsored her at their residence in the 12500 block of East 15th Place, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim told detectives that “Rodriguez-Paz immediately forced her to become their housekeeper and full-time caretaker of his four minor children, for which he did not compensate” the teenager, a detective wrote in the affidavit.
The teenager was not enrolled in school, nor was she provided home schooling, and Rodriguez-Paz verbally abused her and physically assaulted her on several occasions, the document alleges. He sent her threatening messages, including “sending her a picture of a semiautomatic pistol sitting on top of the blanket on the bed in the master bedroom,” the detective wrote in the affidavit.
In November, Juarez and Rodriguez-Paz are alleged to have forced the teenager to work at a restaurant in the 1000 block of South Mingo Road after obtaining fake identity documents for her that listed her as 19 years old.
The two told the teenager she owed them for the money given to her to enter the U.S. and said she owed them $500 per month until the debt was repaid, the affidavit alleges.
The teenager reportedly made about $800 per month at the restaurant, and Rodriguez-Paz and Juarez are alleged to have taken the entire check.
The teenager worked at the restaurant until mid-December, when her brother “came to Tulsa to remove her from Rodriguez-Paz and Juarez’s residence,” the detective wrote in the affidavit. The teenager and her brother had entered the United States together, and he came to Tulsa after he was released from a refugee facility in Texas.
The victim “stated that … she was not allowed to leave the home without supervision or have any personal freedom of movement,” according to the affidavit.
The victim’s case worker attempted to retrieve the teenager’s identity, medical and immigration documents from Rodriguez-Paz and Juarez, but they verbally abused and threatened the case worker, the document says.
The victim reported the allegations on Jan. 4.
As of Thursday evening, Juarez and Rodriguez-Paz had not been arrested. An arrest warrant for each was issued when the charges were filed.
