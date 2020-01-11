An east Tulsa resident shot a man who kicked open his home's back door early Saturday, police said.
The homeowner, his son and three other people were inside the residence on 71st East Avenue just south of Admiral Place when a man, whom police did not identify Saturday, knocked on the front door and demanded to speak to his fiancee, police reported. The son told the man he had the wrong house.
Police said in a news release that the homeowner's son has no relationship with the man or his fiancee.
The man then peered through vehicle windows at the residence and then went into the backyard and to the backdoor, police said. The homeowner's son retrieved a gun and "issued several warnings" to the man, but the man kicked open the door and entered the house, according to the release. The son then fired one shot, striking the man in the abdomen.
Emergency responders found the man in the street when they arrived around 2:10 a.m. and took him by ambulance to a hospital. Information about his condition was not available Saturday.