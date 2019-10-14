An elderly woman died early Monday after being hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot in east Tulsa on Sunday night, police said. 

Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce said a 17-year-old girl was driving through the parking lot outside the Neighborhood Walmart at 31st Street and Garnett Road when the woman walked out of the store. 

The two apparently didn't see each other, Pierce said, and they collided. 

"This was a horrible accident for everybody involved," Pierce said. 

The girl's vehicle ran over the woman's leg, breaking it, and the woman's head struck the asphalt, according to a news release. 

First responders rushed the woman to a hospital, where she later died. 

The teen remained on scene and spoke with officers, Pierce said.

The woman did not have identification on her person when she was hit, and Pierce was unsure Monday whether the woman's next-of-kin had been notified of her death. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

