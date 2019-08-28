OKLAHOMA CITY — A former top official at The American Legion of Oklahoma is headed to prison for embezzling from fellow veterans to enrich himself.
The former longtime adjutant, David Austin Kellerman, 48, had sought probation at his sentencing Friday after denying — again — any wrongdoing. Instead, a judge ordered him to prison — for three years.
"Our concerns long ago seemed so far-fetched. No one would believe us," said Marv Sandbek, a Legion district vice commander in attendance at the sentencing. "But here we are today, after all of these years, six years. And what we know today is that what we were concerned about is real. It's real. And now we can go about the business of restoring and rebuilding. And we have this behind us."
Kellerman was the state Legion adjutant from September 2003 to December 2011. National officials took over the Oklahoma operations for nine months in 2014 after discovering money was missing. They estimated at the time that as much as $1 million had been embezzled.