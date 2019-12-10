An employee stabbed a manager at a McDonald's in Muskogee on Tuesday afternoon, Muskogee police said.
The victim and suspect, identified as Derek Martin Perez, 32, were involved in an altercation at the restaurant located in the 100 block of South 32nd Street in Muskogee around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Muskogee Police Department. Perez is accused of stabbing the manager.
Police ssaid Perez left the restaurant before officers arrived.
The manager was taken by ambulance to a Muskogee hospital in unknown condition. Police said he was awake and speaking when he was taken to the hospital.