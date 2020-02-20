Related content

Lawmakers accuse Epic Charter Schools of trying to intimidate them, setting 'dangerous' precedent with defamation lawsuit against state senator

Epic Charter Schools sues state senator who questioned student attendance and funding, accusing him of slander

Epic Charter Schools sends state senator 'cease and desist demand' letter

Lawmakers examine charter school funding and oversight policies

Epic Charter Schools wants investigation of state senator, but pro tem says 'no plans for an investigation at this time'

State senator raises new questions about Epic Charter Schools and oversight by Oklahoma State Department of Education

A judge on Wednesday dismissed Epic Charter Schools’ libel and slander lawsuit against a state senator.

Epic was seeking at least $75,000 from Sen. Ron Sharp, who has been an outspoken critic of the virtual charter school system, which is the largest in the state.

Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong ruled Sharp’s comments and news releases about Epic didn’t rise to the level of actual malice, the standard to prove libel and slander against a public entity.

Sharp, R-Shawnee, said he was pleased Truong dismissed the case.

Read the rest of this story online at oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Featured video